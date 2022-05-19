news, local-news,

We're back for another road test of exotic craft beers you may find at your local and some that may just become your new go-to. Dainton are known for making some interesting drinks, but this triple IPA is very sweet, much sweeter than I expected. With a sticky texture that lingers, it had a hoppiness that wasn't incredibly overpowering as you find with some triple IPAs, but always evident. The malts were amazing and stood out in this brew. They were sweet and caramelly, coating your palate. I loved the texture and the sticky, sweetness was delightful, but the drink never loses its beeriness. I found that it was pretty easy drinking, but much like a caramel you'll want to savour the rich flavours. This experimental NEIPA is one of the biggest collaboration's Mountain Culture has done. They combined with 10 other breweries, splitting the recipe into 11 elements to create a "Frankenstein ale", but don't be scared, who could be afraid of Jeffrey. "Jeffrey is just this nice bloke from down the road". A surprisingly tasty drink, with hoppy aromas, that if you stick around to try, you are in for an amazing time. It is funky, creamy, hoppy and juicy, with big tropical flavours that coat your mouth and leave you wanting more. The flavour continues all the way through and it does not disappoint at any time. This was easily one of my favourite beers I've had in awhile. And if you get yourself in a pickle with the 11% brew, then do as P. Diddy recommends and stroke a furry wall. I was not much of a fan of this test. It was just sour and beer to me, which was a little disappointing from a brewery I know for its big experimental brews. The New Zealand brewery missed the mark on this one as I just found it to be acidic, which turned me off almost immediately. It had slight citrus and floral aromas, but not much flavour. I was just really underwhelmed by this beer that I thought would be packed full of flavour. I was pleasantly surprised by this drink. Calling itself a pineapple, mango, passionfruit and marshmallow pastry sour, seems like a lot to live up to, but it did. Fruitiness is nothing new for the Norwegian brewery, and the flavours promised are evident throughout, along with a creamy sweetness that is balanced by a spontaneous sour finish. It tasted like a tropical fruit tart or even tropical juice with a nice beeriness, that further balanced out the sweetness. I was just amazed that its name perfectly describes exactly what this beer is. The fruity sourness lingers on the tongue, but at no point dominates the other elements. Jumping on the hazy beer train, Nomad has not disappointed with this brew. A creaminess that pairs perfectly with the hops to give it a nice juiciness, that fills your mouth with an acidic sweetness and fruitiness. The oats make it fluffy, reducing the bitterness, but not eliminating it. I found it to be soft on the tongue. It has a crisp, dry finish that makes you immediately want to go for another sip. The passionfruit flavour is awesome and refreshing. The southern hemisphere hops reminds you of an Aussie summer, enjoying a drink while you're whipping up a storm on the barbeque. Rating System: Ratings are determined by: taste, aroma, texture, appearance, and overall enjoyment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/6d74dfbc-25dd-473e-b19d-476dcf4baabc.jpeg/r323_33_3665_1921_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg