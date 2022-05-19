Council rolls out electric mower in Camden

news, local-news,

There's a new green machine in town - but it's not so mean. Camden Council has added a brand new, fully electric commercial ride-on mower to its Gardens Team fleet. The more environmentally-friendly tool makes the council one of the first local government organisations in greater Sydney to introduce an electric commercial lawn mower in its fleet. Camden mayor Therese Fedeli said it was a proud step forward for the council. "I am so proud to be leading the way for local government organisations by adding an electric lawn mower to our fleet," she said. "Electric mowers are a much better alternative to the traditional petrol-powered versions for our environment. They are quieter and cleaner and don't use any fossil fuels such as hydraulics or oils. "This mower will not produce any emissions during operation." The council said the mower could operate continuously for seven or eight hours, and would be charged overnight at the council's depot. Camden Council is also undertaking a range of other projects in its attempt to reach Gold Partner recognition in the Sustainability Advantage Program and show commitment to the NSW Government's 'Net Zero' plan. These include:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/15791e07-f174-40ce-98d3-090f60fe9797.jpg/r0_183_4896_2949_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg