Rossmore shooter claims gold at Junior World Cup

Rossmore has a new gold medallist. Teen shooter Marco Corbo picked up a gold medal in the International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Cup last week. The Cecil Park Clay Target Club member took out top spot in the Junior Trap Men's final on Thursday in the German city of Suhl. The tournament marked Corbo's international debut, after last year being named in the Australian Junior World Championship side. Shooting Australia opted not to send a team to Peru for the championships in September, due to the ongoing COVID crisis, which meant Corbo had a long wait to show of his shotguns skills on the international stage. He was thrilled to take home a gold medal in his first attempt. "My final was very solid," Corbo said. "I was concentrating very hard and I was just keen to shoot and bring it home. "Time went so quick. It's hard to explain - you were there for half an our to an hour, but it felt like five minutes. "It was amazing." Corbo rolled his good form from the recent Victorian State Titles into the international victory. Just before leaving for Suhl, Corbo registed 121/125 at the state titles, qualifying in first position for the finals. Not only that, it was also the young gun's personal best qualification result. The good scoring continued in Germany, where Corbo picked repeated his new best and qualified in second place with 121/125. He met tough competition in the semi-final, scoring 16/25 to place second and head into the final medal match. After the first five stages of the ultimate face-off, Corbo was tied with Brazilian Hussein Daruich and Lance Thompson of the USA. All three were on a perfect 5/5. Corbo stretched ahead by a single hit at the 10 target point, maintaining a perfect 10/10. In the end, Corbo couldn't be caught and his excellent shooting of 32/35 secured the shiny gold medal for Australia. Fellow Aussie Kiara Dean, a Victorian, also medalled at the event on Thursday, taking silver in the Trap Women Junior event. She was pipped at the post by Bulgarian Selin Ali. Dean backed the silver up on Friday with a bronze alongside teammate Renae Jones in the Trap Women Junior Team.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/11a24f77-af38-47a1-b965-143ae6723fef.jpeg/r0_48_5483_3146_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg