Giving time to Lifeline is rewarding

For George Laggis, volunteering at Lifeline is a privilege. The crisis support worker and supervisor has been with the organisation for more than three years and said volunteering his time with Lifeline Macarthur and Lifeline Western Sydney was one of the most rewarding things he's ever done. Mr Laggis is sharing his experience for National Volunteer Week (May 16-22), which shines a light on the important role volunteers play within our society. He said speaking with people on the crisis line was a challenging role, but one that was incredibly important. "Being with Lifeline on the phones is not easy, it can be quite challenging, but it is also very rewarding," Mr Laggis said. "I kind of learnt to be a human being again. I think it's easy for us to forget to be human. "This role has taught me how not to be judgemental, and to sit and listen to people in pain and distress, to hear what they've got to say. That connection is so important. Connection is a powerful resource and some people don't have the tools for it, to connect with others. But if you can listen to someone who is being vulnerable, it is a powerful thing, quite humbling, and a privilege." Mr Laggis volunteers about 20 hours per week with Lifeline, split between his bases in Smeaton Grange and Parramatta. He said volunteering had become such an important part of his own routine that he couldn't imagine going back to a time without Lifline. "I have my own experiences with mental health and have spent probably the last 20 years wanting to volunteer, but it was my own mental illness that stopped me from doing so," Mr Laggis said. "Once I got a diagnosis and was able to get on the road to recovery, I started volunteering. I have that experience. It took me about 30 years to get some help, but now I'm able to give that to other people. I found my voice, and I think it's important to help others find their voices. It's very important for my own health and wellbeing. "Lifeline gives me purpose and connection and I feel like I'm doing something that's bigger than me."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/2de67976-037e-4e12-8589-699f399ed715.JPG/r0_654_3024_2363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg