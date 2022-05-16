Camden Netball's DV Awareness Round a success

news, local-news,

Narellan Sports Hub was awash with a sea of purple on Saturday as the Camden and District Netball Association held the return of its annual Domestic Violence Awareness Round. The association partnered with local police and the Camden Wollondilly Domestic Violence Committee to raise money for the organisation and spread the 'Say No to DV' message. The event included nail painting, appearances from Domestic Violence Prevention Officers, a mega raffle with more than $7000 worth of donated prizes, a visit from local Giants Netball player Amy Sligar, ribbon sales and even a mini donut van.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/b6ae7545-84a9-4f2d-b025-c8bb2fd29f8c.jpg/r0_1399_3264_3243_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg