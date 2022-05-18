leppington anglican college, anglican, education, independent schools, christian

Leppington Anglican College is a new Anglican Schools Corporation school in the heart of southwest Sydney. The college, located on the corner of Heath and Byron Road, will open next year and initially cater to students from Pre-K to Year 7. It will grow to become a school of more than 1000 students up to Year 12 in the coming years. The college vision is to be: "A dynamic learning community, inspiring every member to find life to the fullest in Christ". Through quality, caring, Christian education, the college aims to enable every student to discover their gifts and strengths, develop their capacity to learn, and grow the skills and talents that will enable them to live a life of purpose in the 21st century. Principal Michael Newton said the college's mission is to encourage excellence, build community and cultivate hope. "We have high expectations on learning and behaviour and are growing an inclusive, culturally diverse, Christ-centred community where every family and child is valued and welcome," Mr Newton said. "By intentionally developing in our students the core character and dispositions of Courage, Humility, Resourcefulness, Inquiry, Self-Discipline and Teamwork, our young people are prepared to lead a life full of hope for the future." Leppington Anglican College has a unique structure, with a distinct Junior School (K to Year 4), Middle School (Years 5 to 8) and Senior School (Years 9 to 12). "The Middle School years are a significant time of social, emotional, and physical change and a time when students are at greatest risk of disengagement with learning," Mr Newton said. "Our approach provides students with the perfect transition between the traditional primary school and high school and gives students more voice and choice in their learning, closer relationships with core teachers and greater support for their wellbeing during these important, identity forming years. "We believe in delivering a rich, engaging, and holistic curriculum alongside an evidence-based approach to pedagogy. "We aim for a balance between explicit direct instruction to develop fundamental knowledge and skills - and concept-based inquiry and project-based learning to grow the habits of mind, critical thinking and collaborative skills that encourage our students to become powerful learners." Mr Newton said Leppington Anglican College provides a unique opportunity to young people and their families to be the pioneers of a small, caring and growing school community. To find out more visit www.lac.nsw.edu.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38dBZsXf86TNTVtz3cdNzN8/297a3c92-8db1-44bd-a46b-386e92cf550b.jpg/r0_130_3563_2143_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Leppington Anglican College inspires students to live their best life

