Australia's biggest craft beer celebration is back in Sydney

Craft beer lovers get excited, as Australia's biggest celebration of craft beer, the Great Australasian Beer Spectapular (GABS), is back in Sydney for 2022. Renowned as one of the world's leading beer experiences, GABS brings together the best breweries from Australia and New Zealand for a whirlwind craft beer carnival. GABS is coming to Darling Harbour's International Convention and Exhibition Centre (ICC) GABS on Friday and Saturday, May 20-21. The event will feature the cornerstone attraction, festival beers, brewed exclusively for the festival. Served through three massive container bars, each with 120 taps, the best way to experience these amazing creations is to grab a tasting paddle and order five different tasters at a time. Brewers have once again pushed every boundary of what is possible with beer brewing and lineup for this year promises to be a true delight. There are almost 120 brews inspired by everything, from breakfast treats, savoury snacks, fruity goodness, delicious desserts, classic cocktails and more. There is something on the menu for everyone. For the full list of festival beers available visit here. Even though GABS is a celebration of craft beer, other beverages such as wines, seltzers, gin, cocktails and non-alcoholic beers will also be on offer. It is a specTAPular event is complete with circus and sideshow performers, iHeartRADIO Silent Disco, panel discussions with industry leaders, food pairing, fun games and roaming bands. GABS is a unique opportunity to meet the brewers in person at their stands. Exhibitors have many fun activations planned, such as Atomic's spinning wheel, Balter Tins of Glory and the Mountain Goat Cornhole Championship. To see more of the festival highlights visit here. The 2022 GABs list of brewers is a fantastic mix of new and emerging breweries, alongside well-established national brands. It is full of local NSW brewing royalty,with names like Mountain Culture, One Drop, Six Strings, Young Henry's, Wayward, Philter, Rocks Brewing, and more. They will be joined by interstate legends Balter, Black Hops, Capital, Mountain Goat, Bentspoke and New Zealand's Panhead Custom Ales, plus so many more. Check out the full list of exhibitors here. No craft beer festival would be complete without some food and GABs will have some of the best local street food vendors there to ensure attendees are well fed. And special to this year's event, hungry beer lovers can skip the queue when it's time to eat by scanning a QR Code to view, order and pay for items on their phone, with a sms sent when orders are ready for pick up. For tickets to GABS Sydney 2022 visit here. Along with General Admission tickets, GABS are offering MR YUM VIP tickets for an exclusive experience, with a flurry of extras available. NSW Dine and Discover vouchers can be used to purchase tickets for a reduced price of $20. GABS Sydney 2022 will be on at the ICC, Darling Harbour. With three sessions to choose from: For all the information on GABs Sydney 2022 visit here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/05c0468c-cd82-4271-bf67-30c6ba47224f.jpg/r0_618_2400_1974_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg