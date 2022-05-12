Funding to breathe life into Larkin Place car park

news, local-news,

Camden residents can expect more public events in Larkin Place with the injection of funding into a pilot program. Camden Council has accepted $500,000 of funding in the second round of the NSW Government's 'Streets as Shared Spaces' grant program. The funding will help deliver the Larkin Place Activation Pilot, which will see the Camden location become a more flexible, safe and shared public space with increased commercial and social activity. The pilot program was identified through the third stage of the council's COVID-10 Community Support Package and will also accommodate small-to-medium scale events while continuing to remain a space for parking. Camden mayor Therese Fedeli said the funds would go a long way to assisting the council in delivering for the community. "Council is dedicated to looking for every opportunity to help its community and these funds are a big win for our residents," she said. "Larkin Place was already used as an event space for our first Winterfest in 2019, and this funding will help Council further establish the site for multi-use." Camden MP Peter Sidgreaves said he was glad to see the funding used to brighten the community and bring residents together. "This exciting project will see a trial activation of Larkin Place, near the centre of Camden's CBD, creating informal and formal public space for the whole community to enjoy and enabling walkability and amenity," he said. "If the pilot projects gain widespread community support, we'll look to make them permanent so more people can enjoy the outdoors and connect with those around them." The Streets as Shared Spaces program was designed to capitalise on opportunities created by the pandemic, with 70 per cent of people in a recent poll saying they were connecting with people in public spaces instead of home, Cr Sidgreaves said. Minister for Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport Rob Stokes said communities were also demanding better walking and cycling infrastructure. "Now is the time to capitalise on the increased appetite for open space and safe places to connect with our communities in a meaningful way," Mr Stokes said. "We're reimagining our streets as better places for people, which will drive an increase in foot traffic, support businesses and bring the community together to enjoy the vibrancy our state has to offer." For more information visit: https://www.dpie.nsw.gov.au/premiers-priorities/great-public-spaces/streets/streets-as-shared-spaces-program

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/f68ba2e4-ad7f-49a3-b125-8b7ce0666d9c.jpg/r0_11_3543_2013_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg