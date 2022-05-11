Get ready for return of Camden Brick Show

news, local-news,

If watching LEGO Masters on your screens doesn't quite quench your thirst for the ubiquitous bricks, then you're in luck. You can catch a whole range of LEGO builds in the flesh at Camden this month. The third annual Camden Brick Show will be held at the Camden Civic Centre on Saturday, May 28 and there's large builds to tickle everyone's fancy on display. The Brick Show will be hosted by Playwell Events, with more than 70 tables of custom-built LEGO models on display with themes ranging from Star Wars, Architecture and Ninjago to a huge city layout with moving trains. Event organiser Graham Draper said the show gave LEGO fans the chance to see a range of builds while also having the chance to purchase unique sets. "This year we will have a lot of displays that have never been seen at our Camden event before and we will also have a current contestant from LEGO Masters Australia along to display their most recent build," he said. "I'd encourage anyone that has a love of LEGO to come along and check out what we have on display. Not only will we have amazing builds to look at we also have vendors selling off a lot of different LEGO sets, some being very hard to find. "Our event is a family friendly event with lots of young families coming out and enjoying the day." Camden mayor Therese Fedeli said residents and visitors had the chance to let their imagination run wild at the event. "LEGO has been a favourite of kids in all families through a number of decades and it has been amazing to see its popularity take a new level," she said. "The team has planned a very exciting set of displays for this year's event, and I encourage the community to check it out." Tickets to the annual Camden Brick Show cost $10. For more information and to buy your tickets, go to www.camdenciviccentre.com.au/events/cbs22/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/ce8287ae-df8e-49bf-9384-66e1eb52bc1f.jpg/r375_762_4803_3264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg