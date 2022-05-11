news, local-news,

Camden residents are invited to have their say on the document that will guide Camden Council's key planning, investment, operational and leadership decisions across the next decade and beyond. The draft Community Strategic Plan, entitled Connecting Camden - Our Community Strategic Plan, incorporates the community's vision and aspirations for the area. The Plan provides a roadmap for the council to work in partnership with the community, Australian and NSW Government agencies, local businesses and local community organisations to realise the vision of making Camden an even better place to live and work. Camden mayor Therese Fedeli said the plan put the council in the perfect position to seize the opportunities of a growing Camden. "The Camden area is one of the fastest growing areas in the country, welcoming more than 100 new residents moving in every week," Cr Fedeli said. "Catering for the needs of our current residents is vital, however, so too is the need for Council to plan and prepare for our future to ensure we make Camden the best it can possibly be. "I look forward to working with our community and encouraging them to be a part of this journey as we move towards an exciting future for our beautiful and thriving Camden." Along with draft Community Strategic Plan, the draft 2022/23 - 2025/26 Delivery Program, the 2022/23 Budget and Fees and Charges schedule and Long-Term Financial Plan is also on public exhibition. The documents, which went up for public exhibition last month, will be available for feedback until Thursday, May 19 at: They will also be available at https://yourvoice.camden.nsw.gov.au/

COUNCIL Have your say on Camden budget, plan