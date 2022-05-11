Football and racing make for power pair

news, local-news,

Forget Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf - we've got our very own sporting power couple right here in Macarthur. NRLW player Abbi Church and Dunlop Super2 Series racer Cameron Crick have been together for almost 10 years and remain each other's biggest supporters. The Camden couple met at Elderslie High School and began dating at age 16. Both list the other's passion as one of their favourite things. "Abbi's best quality is her caring nature and passion to help people," Crick said. "She always wants to give back. Oh, and she's very attractive." Church is equally enamoured. "I really admire Cameron's passion and dedication in everything he does," she said. "He's one of the hardest working and driven people I have ever met, and the work he has and continues to put in to get to where he is, is just incredible." It's been a big few years for the pair. Crick has shined in various racing competitions, coming third in the Toyota 86 Series in 2018, second in the V8 SuperUte championships in 2019 and 2021, winning races at Bathurst in the SuperUtes and placing thrid in the TransAm in 2020. Church scored 'player of the match' in the Group 6 grand final of her first ever year of rugby league, and was also named 2019 Camden Rams female player of the year. She made her debut for the Parramatta Eels in the NRLW competition this year and has been selected in the Country team for the upcoming City vs Country representative game. But sport isn't the 24-year-old's only gig - she's also a paramedic working out of Campbelltown. "I love my work as a paramedic, it's a great job and every day is different and interesting," Church said. "It's a very rewarding career and besides playing football full time, I can't imagine doing anything else. "I would definitely say my passions for the two are equal, but my drive to do both come from different places. "At the time I chose to be a paramedic, becoming a female rugby league athlete wasn't really an option for me, and so I chose a career that I would enjoy and I would be fulfilled doing; whereas my passion for football came as early as when I was a little girl and would watch the games every weekend with my dad. My love for the sport has always been there, but my ability to play was limited up until the last four years or so. "I never imagined in my wildest dreams that I would be in the position that I am in now where I am the person that the next generation of young girls will be watching up and aspiring to be a female rugby league player." Crick has his eyes on a podium finish in the Dunlop Super2 series before hopefully making it to Bathurst 1000. Church dreams of representing her state in the women's State of Origin match. And each will be at each other's sides, the whole way. "Cameron is always at whatever games he can get to when he's not racing and he's the one who goes down to the oval and helps me practice the things I need to work in our spare time," Church said. "He always encourages me to chase after any opportunity that presents itself."

