Spring Farm Parkway is a step closer

news, local-news,

The much sought-after Spring Farm Parkway is one step closer to fruition. Camden MP Peter Sidgreaves last week announced the awarding of a $77.3 million contract to deliver the first stage of the road project. The completed road will eventually provide another link between Camden and Campbelltown LGAs, joining Liz Kernohan Drive at Spring Farm with Menangle Road in Campbelltown. The first stage will provide a one-kilometre, four-lane divided road connecting Menangle Road to the Menangle Park urban release area, and include an interchange over the Hume Motorway with north-facing on and off ramps. The successful tender for Stage 1 is the Georgiou Group. The project is estimated to create about 150 jobs during the construction phase. Mr Sidgreaves said the Spring Farm Parkway would support and connect the people of the fast-growing Macarthur region. "This is an important milestone for the $206 million project, and it means we are another step closer to delivering this vital piece of infrastructure for our community," he said. "The new four lane divided road will be an important east-west link connecting Menangle Road at Menangle Park to the Hume Motorway. North facing ramps on the Hume Motorway will provide better connectivity and access to Greater Sydney and approximately 600 metres of Menangle Road at Menangle Park will also be upgraded." Construction on stage one is set to begin in the coming months. Natalie Ward, minister for metropolitan roads, said the second stage of the Spring Farm Parkway project was also progressing. She said community feedback on the plans was currently being reviewed. "This second and final stage will complete the east-west link by connecting Stage 1 in Menangle Park with Liz Kernohan Drive in Spring Farm," Mrs Ward said. Campbelltown MP Greg Warren has called for the provision of south-bound entries, which Mr Sidgreaves believes should be considered as a Stage 3 project if there is sufficient demand.

