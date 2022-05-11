home modifications solutions, disability support, ndis, home care package, commonwealth home support program

Home Modification Solutions (HMS) was established in 1985 to support independent living for frail aged people and those living with a disability. General manager Geoff Houldsworth said they offer a wide range of general household maintenance tasks such as electrical, plumbing, building repairs and lawn mowing. Their staff work closely with occupational therapists to carry out major home modifications such as ramps, railings, bathrooms, internal and external lifts. As a not-for-profit organisation which receives Commonwealth Government Funding, HMS can subsidise the cost to eligible participants to ensure they receive the support needed at an affordable price. Mr Houldsworth said they are specialists in their field and provide quality affordable outcomes for their clients using only qualified and trusted trade professionals. "In the wake of the Royal Commission into Aged Care and Disability HMS has experienced unprecedented demand for its services, even during the pandemic, as people elect to remain in their homes for as long as possible," he said. "People want to know that anyone who comes into their home has the appropriate qualifications and can be trusted to carry out work in a professional and timely manner, without the fear that tradespeople are taking advantage of them." Mr Houldsworth said HMS has its own licenced builders, carpenters, electrician, plumber, occupational therapist and office staff. He said staff are well trained and able to navigate the aged care system, NDIS, Home Care Packages and the Commonwealth Home Support Program. "All our staff are criminal record checked, our tradesmen are fully trained, have a building licence and are insured," Mr Houldsworth said. "Customers can be confident in our work and our reputation which is second to none. "It's great knowing that the work we do is going to enable our clients to enjoy living in the comfort and safety of their own home where they are surrounded by family and friends," he said. Proud members of the local community HMS is actively engaged in a range of activities such as taking part in aged and disability expos, making presentations on their services to local clubs and engaging with occupational therapists. To find out more phone 9524 1100 or visit www.homemods.org.au.

Home support that helps you to stay independent

