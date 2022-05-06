State Matters with Mark Buttigieg MLC: Urgent action needed for our ambulance services

comment,

The Perrottet Government must urgently address critical issues with our Ambulance service to ensure people are getting the medical attention they need. It was already under enormous pressure prior to the pandemic and Covid-19 has increased it. Our Ambulance service is dangerously understaffed and it is putting our residents at risk. Paramedics are continually speaking out and saying there are a lack of ambulances and paramedics across the network to respond to life-threatening emergencies. The latest data from the Bureau of Health Information demonstrates that the Ambulance service is under enormous strain within Sydney's southwest. The Camden ambulance area covers many suburbs within the southwest and when compared to the Ambulance response times for the rest of NSW, it is taking longer for these southwest Sydney residents with emergency, urgent, and life-threatening cases to get an Ambulance. For the Bringelly - Green Valley Ambulance area, which also covers many suburbs within Sydney's southwest; the most recent data confirms that for emergency, urgent and the highest priority cases, people are waiting longer for ambulances than during the equivalent time period in 2020. It is extremely unfair that these residents are waiting longer on average than other residents in NSW to access an emergency or urgent ambulance. For instance, the median time it took for people with urgent cases to get an ambulance was more than ten minutes longer when compared to the Bureau of Health information statistic for NSW residents generally. Our paramedics are facing immense pressure each day. The Campbelltown ambulance region has had the largest number of Ambulance responses for high priority cases in the last 11 years. Residents are being left without vital Intensive care paramedics who undertake highly specialised work, including newborn resuscitation and dealing with cardiac complications. They cannot simply be replaced by paramedics without the specialised training because the Perrottet Government refuses to resource our Ambulance Service adequately. We must listen to overstretched paramedics who are helping our residents each day and are alerting the Government about the hazardous issues. Our paramedics and the Health Services Union are calling for an urgent injection of staff to our Ambulance service. The Perrottet Government must remedy the chronic shortages and resource our overwhelmed service. NSW needs more paramedics now. All of our health workers have been on the frontlines of this pandemic and working tirelessly to help our communities. Despite their untiring work, the Government has refused to pay them fair wages. Yet we have just recently learnt that Premier Perrottet is awarding all but one of his Liberal and National MPs a pay rise. Liberal and National politicians don't need a pay rise, our essential workers do. It is disgraceful that NSW paramedics are the lowest paid in the country. Workers have told the media that they could go and work in Melbourne and make an extra $30,000 a year. We are at risk of losing further paramedics to other states because Premier Perrottet refuses to pay them a fair wage but he will give a pay rise to his Members of Parliament. The Premier's priorities are all wrong. Taxpayer's will lose $13 billion by the end of this decade because of the Premier's mismanagement of the Transport Asset Holding Entity. Instead of mismanaging taxpayer's dollars, it could have been spent on resourcing our health services properly. The residents of Sydney's southwest deserve better from the Liberal and National Government. Communities should be able to depend on our critical health services. It is time the Perrottet Government stepped up and started adequately resourcing our Ambulance service, the safety of our communities depends on it.

