Charity auction to raise funds for dementia research

Dementia research is set to get a boost with Camden Rotary hosting a charity auction to raise funds for the industry. The organisation has organised more than 80 superb items which will be auctioned off online in May, and they're hoping to raise plenty of money. Dementia is one of the leading causes of death in Australia, and is in fact the number one cause of death in Australian women. Dementia Australia estimates almost 500,000 Aussies are currently living with the condition, and "without a medical breakthrough, the number of people with dementia is expected to increase to almost 1.1 million by 2058". The ogranisation estimates that almost 1.6 million Australians are involved with caring for someone with dementia. Camden Rotary president Judith Humphreys encouraged all Macarthur residents to band together and bid for items in the auction to aid this important cause. "This is one of the most challenging times of our lives and I urge us all to get together and make a difference locally by supporting this auction and helping such a good cause," she said. "Dementia is a terrible disease and currently there are no known cures, hence the need for research." The funds raised will go towards a research project being conducted by Australian Rotary Health, one of the largest independent funders of mental health research in the country. The auction will be conducted by international auctioneers Moore, Allen and Innocent and hosted by auctioneer Philip Allwood at the-saleroom.com on Friday, May 20 from 6.30pm. A few of the epic auction items up for grabs include: Register your interest at https://auctions.mooreallen.co.uk/auctions.

