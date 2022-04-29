Scribe's 'supermum' series set to start soon

news, local-news,

"Mums in fairytales are either dead, lost at sea or boring." Sick of seeing mothers in children's literature relegated to the background, Harrington Park mum Dani Vee decided she wanted to change up the landscape a little. The former teacher and podcast host thought if she wanted to see a change in the way mums are portrayed to children, then she might as well do it herself. And that idea has seen Ms Vee sign deal with Larrikin House to produce books about special supermum as part of an overall nine-book deal. "Being a mum myself and knowing lots of mums in the area, I know that we're a lot more exciting that just pulling Dad into line, as you so often seen in children's books," she said. "Having a mum who is many things, who is a great mum, but also has her own life and interests is what I wanted to do. "A mum who likes rock-climbing and meditating and rollerblading, things like that. And Larrikin House loved that and we started working with illustrators to get the right vibe. "I feel like we've really captured a mum's free spirit and life. It's better than what was in my head." Now the first book in the series, My EXTRAordinary Mum, has been written and illustrated, and will be released in August. Ms Vee said it could be easy to forget that mothers had their own flourishing, full lives before their children were born, and that didn't go away with their new responsibilities as mums. "I really wanted to tap into what I didn't see about mothers in others books," she said. "I'm their mum, yes, and I put their sunscreen on and make sure they're fed, but we all had individual lives before their were born and we were taking the kids to 50 different things. "I don't want us to lose ourselves in the meantime as women and mothers. So there's quite a feminist edge to the books, but that doesn't ruin the fun at all." Ms Vee hosts a podcast called Words and Nerds, which is all about writers, their muses and influences, and the power of literature. It was speaking with some of the children's authors' she loved the most that gave her the conviction to power forward with her writing dreams. "Words and Nerds started with just my mum as a listener, and now we get 35,000 plays a month," Ms Vee said. "I've been speaking to so many authors and I started to believe that I could do it to, I just needed to use my brain a little bit more than I had been. "It's something I always wanted to do, and those authors made me feel like I could really do it. Authors like Jackie French and Trent Dalton. "I started to realise that if I fail at doing this, that's better than not having tried at all. "So I sort of quietly chased this idea down and it's worked out so well." Larrikin House was thoroughly impressed by Ms Vee's work on The EXTRAordinary Mum, and asked her to write another series about a "funny and awesome" dad too. "I've written three books for that series so far, they're getting illustrated now, and we'll see how those go before we get too excited, but we're really keen to do six," she said. "I'm also writing a junior fiction hybrid graphic novel about a kid who has a little bit of bad luck. There's a lot of humour. "I've tapped into things my daughter has down for that one - she's a bit of a wild child, so I've written down a whole list of things she and my son have done as inspiration." Ms Vee said her two kids, aged seven and nine, had been a vital part of the writing process, and she couldn't have done it without them. "My son is always very willing to tell me when something didn't make him laugh, or was rubbish," she said. "He's always been right. If he didn't laugh, that means the publishers are not going to laugh - so I definitely use the kids as the first sounding board. I'm not sure what I'm going to do when they're grown up." Ms Vee said she couldn't wait for her first book to come out in August and she was looking forward to making local appearances at bookshops, libraries and elsewhere in the community. Keep up to date at wordsandnerds.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/cc75306c-b4f9-42b8-8463-68e214816e12.jpg/r0_148_4458_2667_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg