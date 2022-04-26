Army of helpers lend hand to reopen Sporties

news, local-news,

The beers are flowing the the cheers are growing at Camden Sports Club after a trying couple of months. The venue was one of the worst affected in Camden, along with Enzo's Cucina and the Poplar Tourist Park, during the flooding disasters of March and April. The club was just about to get back on its feat after the first bout of horrendous weather, when an even faster flood ripped through the town, once again setting the venue back. But on Friday, residents returned to their newly refurbished local for a schooner and a chat, in time for some Anzac Day two-up fun soon after. Camden Sporties director Brooke Grech said there had been an incredible facelift of the TAB and bistro areas. "It's had a complete revamp," she said. "Anyone who knows the club won't recognise it. We're very excited to be back." The support and assistance of the wider Macarthur community helped the club bounce back after the devastation. The first flood saw everything was either caked in a thick layer of mud, badly damaged or lost completely - with almost all contents of Camden Sports Club destroyed. Volunteers from the community, the RFS, Camden Council, and a network of other clubs including Wests Group Macarthur, Campbelltown Catholic Club and even Pittwater RSL banded together to aid in the clean-up with an aim of helping the venue reopen in time for Easter. Unfortunately the April 7 flooding put paid to that plan - but this time the club was better prepared for disaster; they enlisted an army of people to help move items to the second level and sandbag all doors. There was still some internal damage but the laying of new carpet, some fresh paint and the installation of a new TAB and bistro area perked the place right up. "Without the generosity, support and love shown by Wests Group Macarthur, other clubs and our local community members that stepped in to help a fallen neighbour, we simply wouldn't have been able to get to where we are today," Ms Grech said. "The Friendship, support and camaraderie has been completely overwhelming. The community dug deep, and the result... is a credit to everyone that lent a hand. A huge thank you to everyone who played a role with the survival of Camden Sports Club." Wests helped supply furniture, gaming machines, plants, cutlery stations, ice machines, a security system update, collateral as well as resourcing and manpower towards training, transport, IT, marketing support and more. Chairman Alan Buxton said management felt "compelled" to lend a hand and support the community.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/af4a7136-8324-4e4a-ae35-8981f5d44f59.jpg/r0_2163_3264_4007_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg