Big crowd for stunning Camden dawn service

Scores of Camdenites rose before the break of dawn this Anzac Day to commemorate the sacrifices of Australia's service personnel. The dawn service, held beside Camden RSL Club, was packed with those looking to pay their respects in the early hours. The rain mostly held off to allow attendees to remember our nation's fallen, serving and veteran military personnel in the special ceremony. Veterans groups, politicians, school representatives and community members came forward to lay wreaths at their wreaths in a stunning display of pride and gratitude. Camden photographer Brett Atkins documented the event at his Capture Camden Facebook page. The event was followed by the traditional parade along Argyle Street, however the later morning service had to be cancelled due to the weather affecting the stability of the ground. Lest We Forget.

