A man has been arrested at Gledswood Hills following extensive investigations into an alleged theft at a Liverpool store he used to manage. The 38-year-old man will face court today charged by Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detectives over the alleged theft of cash from the supermarket on Hoxton Park Road last January. An employee of the store attended the supermarket about 3.30am on January 20, 2021 after being alerted that the alarm system had been activated. Upon arrival, the man reportedly noticed a section of double brick wall has been removed and that a swipe panel located at the loading dock had been intentionally destroyed, preventing access. Police were notified and officers from Liverpool Police Area Command attended a short time later. They established a crime scene after locating further damage to the store's security system and a safe, they report. Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detectives, from the State Crime Command, were notified and began an investigation under Strike Force Aurum. Following extensive inquiries, police arrested the 38-year-old man outside a home on Bethany Cove, Gledswood Hills, about 10am on Thursday, April 21. Shortly after, police executed two search warrants at homes in Gledswood Hills and Green Valley, allegedly seizing cash, mobile phones, vehicles and documentation for further examination. The man was taken to Narellan Police Station and reportedly charged with break and enter, and two counts of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime. Police will allege in court that he was responsible for the theft of cash from the supermarket's safe. The man is a former store manager of the supermarket, police say, and was refused bail to appear at Campbelltown Local Court on Friday, April 22.

Gledswood Hills man charged over alleged cash theft at Liverpool store