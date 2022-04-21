INXS tribute show headed to Camden

news, local-news,

The enduring music of INXS will be the order of the night next month when the country's premier tribute act hits Camden Civic Centre. Live Baby Live: The INXS Show hits town on Saturday, May 14 and the band can't wait to treat locals to a night of unforgettable music. Band manager and bassist Justin Miranda said they worked hard at creating the most authentic INXS experience possible. "The show that we put on is Australia's finest replication of INXS," he said. "Attendees can expect to have us take them back to a time when INXS ruled the Earth. "We've made no compromises in replicating that, from the swagger and vibe in how we move, to the clothes and attire, the vintage equipment and more importantly than anything, the music that we recreate." INXS first came to prominence in Australia and worldwide in the early to mid 1980s, with songs like What You Need, Listen Like Thieves and Original Sin, before exploding with the likes of Need You Tonight, Devil Inside, Never Tear Us Apart and Suicide Blonde in the following years. Miranda said the music was both of its time, and timeless, and that's why people still enjoy it to this day. "I think real music stands the test of time and I think very few creative artists are able to tap into the type of music that transcends genres and eras," he said. "INXS was one of those bands that was not perfect to the 80s, as much as the music is from the 80s and they are the 80s. "The current demand for INXS shows that regardless of what era you're from, you'll enjoy it and you'll feel good about listening to INXS." Miranda said there were so many hits in the INXS catalogue that the entire two-hour show was filled with 40 classics almost everyone in the audience could sing along to. He said he couldn't wait to play in Camden for the first time. "We're really looking forward to it," Miranda said. "We've played other places locally and in the surrounds not far from the area, so we're looking forward to showing Camden that there is no other band that can replicate INXS as authentically as we do. "I'm confident by the end of the night, and for a long time afterwards, that people will remember the way that we make them feel. "The key element for us is we're just really passionate about doing INXS justice and we will not disappoint. "We make sure that people experience something that they haven't seen before." Catch Live Baby Live: The INXS Show at Camden Civic Centre on Saturday, May 14 from 8pm. Tickets are available now through Trybooking.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/1005547b-96e6-4745-915d-39b73f573841.jpg/r3_530_5182_3456_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg