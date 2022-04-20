news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage girl missing from the Camden area. Takoda Anetela, aged 14, was last seen at home on Garton Street, Spring Farm about 6pm on Monday, April 11. Officers from Camden Police Area Command were notified of her disappearance and began an investigation into her whereabouts. Police and Takoda's family hold serious concerns for her welfare due to her young age. Takoda is described as being of Pacific Islander appearance, 160-165cm tall, of medium build, with black hair and brown eyes It is believed Takoda may frequent the Woodbine, Bankstown, Bronte, Spring Farm and Harrington Park areas. Anyone who may have seen Takoda or has any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Narellan Police Station on (02) 4632 4499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/9743ac39-98fd-4c4e-8bab-f346780ff19b.jpg/r0_201_377_414_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Appeal to find teen missing from Spring Farm