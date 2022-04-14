Works start on Oran Park fire station

news, local-news,

After many years of campaigning and delays, work has finally begun on a fire station at Oran Park. Camden MP Peter Sidgreaves and Fire and Rescue NSW Acting Commissioner Megan Stiffler announced the commencement of construction on the $6.19 million facility on Thursday. The station is being built on the corner of Dick Johnson Drive and Southwell Road. "I'm pleased to report that excavation work and soil removal is now under way at the site," Mr Sidgreaves said. "This $6.19 million will see a new two-storey fire station constructed, as well as a brand new fire truck, new HAZMAT appliance and other associated equipment. "Oran Park's new fire station is reflective of the NSW Government's ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety of our local community by providing firefighters with the best possible equipment and amenities so they can get on with the job they do best: saving people and property." The announcement comes a month after the Industrial Relations Commission supported the FRNSW's push to allow some stations to be 'taken offline' in the event of staff shortages. The Fire Brigade Employees Union said the decision was handed down on 18 March, paving the way for the state to shut stations down when there aren't enough people to staff them. Two of the 30 stations which could be affected by the decision include Camden and Picton. FBEU state secretary Leighton Drury condemned the decision. "The decision by the Industrial Relations Commission to allow Fire and Rescue NSW to deprive 30 communities across our state of their fire trucks is a disaster waiting to happen," he said in March. "The NSW Government is responsible for funding Fire and Rescue NSW. Their brutal agenda of budget cuts have forced the fire service to pursue cost savings like this, which is putting regional and rural NSW at risk. "The order proposed by Fire and Rescue NSW will put firefighters, homes, communities and lives at stake every day across the entire state. "Communities will suffer for their neglect of fire services in NSW. Our firefighters across NSW are rightly disappointed and angry at this decision. It will mean their local communities will be put at risk." Mr Sidgreaves said the new station demonstrated the government's commitment to local safety. "This new station represents a major investment in firefighting resources and community safety in south-western Sydney," he said. "It will meet the needs of our growing local community and continue to provide the best possible service to the people of Oran Park and surrounding suburbs." A fire station to cater for the burgeoning Oran Park area was promised all the way back in 2015, and land was set aside in the suburb. The Advertiser reported at the time that the build was supposed to cost $4.4 million and be complete by 2018, according to information in the 2015 state Budget. The station is new expected to be complete later this year. Acting Commissioner Stiffler said the station had been designed to meet the needs of a modern fire service. "It will feature modern training and recovery facilities to ensure firefighters are trained, rested and ready to respond to fires, rescues, road accidents, chemical spills and other emergencies," she said. "The new station will provide firefighters with the facilities they need to ensure they are prepared for anything - to help anyone, anywhere, anytime."

