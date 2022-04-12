Princess Anne meets with families of fallen Horsley Park firefighters

news, local-news,

The families of Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade firefighters Geoffrey Keaton and Andrew O'Dwyer met Princess Anne in a special event on Sunday. Deputy Captain Keaton and Firefighter O'Dwyer were killed at Buxton in 2019 while trying to fight the devastating Green Wattle Creek bushfire. The event was scheduled to take place at the memorial firetruck playground at Telopea Park, Buxton, which was established to honour the memory of the brave firefighters, but the recent heavy rainfall forced the event to be moved. Wollondilly mayor Matt Gould also attended the event. "[It] was an honour this morning to join the families of Deputy Captain Geoffrey Keaton and Firefighter Andrew O'Dwyer, members of Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade, members of RFS Southern Highlands Team and members from Picton District Branch Country Women's Association at a reception with Her Royal Highness Anne, Princess Royal at NSW RFS Headquarters," he posted to Facebook on Sunday. "We discussed the impacts of the devastating Green Wattle Creek Fire on our community, the tragic loss of Geoffrey and Andrew whilst they were defending Wollondilly, and the firefighter memorial playground that has been built in their honour." The NSW RFS also posted about the visit. "Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal was the guest of honour at the NSW Rural Fire Service State Operations Centre," the post read. "While here, Princess Anne... took time to speak with... colleagues from the Buxton and Horsley Park brigades."

