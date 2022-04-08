Police recover man's body from Cobbitty flood waters

news, local-news,

Police have recovered the body of a man who died in flood waters at Cobbitty today. Emergency services were contacted about 7.55am on Friday, April 8 after a man was reported missing. His van was located at Cut Hill Road, Cobbitty, shortly after. It was trapped in floodwaters. Officers attached to Camden Police Area Command, with assistance from PolAir, police divers and the NSW SES, began an operation this morning to retrieve the man's body. The 68-year-old was found just before 1pm. He is yet to be formally identified. The white van the man was travelling in remains stuck in floodwater and efforts to remove the vehicle are continuing. An investigation into circumstances surrounding the man's death is under way and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/acaff26c-3b40-4760-af0f-2ae181412ca0.PNG/r23_0_1542_858_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg