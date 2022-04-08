Man dies as flood waters return to Camden

news, local-news,

Police are working to find the body of a man who was killed in flood waters at Cobbitty today. Flooding has once again ravaged low-lying areas of Camden, including Cut Hill Road at Cobbitty, where a man's vehicle was found. NSW Police confirmed the operation to find the man's body was ongoing. "A police operation is underway to retrieve the body of a male located in a submerged vehicle in flood water on Cut Hill Road, Cobbity, about 7.55am today (Friday 8 April 2022)," the Tweet stated. "No further information is available at this time." The news comes as businesses and residents within Camden once again contend with the inundation of the Nepean River in town for the third time in a month. Residents were forced to evacuate from areas including Peter Avenue, Ulmarra Avenue, Onslow Avenue, Alpha Road, Argyle Street, Lerida Street, Elizabeth Street, Mitchell Street, Edward Street, Sheathers Lane, Poplar Tourist Park, Exeter Street, Milford Road, Cawdor Road, Kirkham Lane and Menangle Road. An emergency evacuation was set up at Narellan Community Family Centre to help those who were displaced as flood waters rose. Evacuation warnings remain in place for Bowman Avenue, Elizabeth Macarthur Avenue, Christopher Avenue, Engesta Avenue, Michele Place, Myuna Place in Camden, and Purcell Street and Wilkinson Street in Elderslie. The Nepean River at Camden Weir peaked at 12.21 metres about 10.30pm on Thursday. Camden Sports Club, just celebrating its reopening, was once again flooded. Community members helped remove equipment and get it to safety. Poplar Tourist Park again faces a long rebuild, victim of its low-lying location near the river. The services stations on the entry to Camden were underwater, as were many of the spaces which were flooded last month. A GoFundMe page has been launched for the Camden Car Wash business on Edward Street. The sister of the owner launched the campaign to help the recovery. "Hi, my name is Colomba, sister of Joe Maurici who is the owner of Camden Carwash which has been hugely affected by the February and April 2022 floods in Camden," she said on the page. "Sadly, the car wash has been inundated with flood water twice and all equipment and machinery is now severely damaged as the river was so unpredictable with flood heights. "Words can't describe how devastated they are. The carwash might not survive this second flood without help. "This would take a huge impact on anyone's financial situation, please if you can spare anything, every little bit will go a long way to a family who has just lost all of their hard work put into this business. "Anyone who knows Joe knows he has a heart of gold and would do anything to help anyone in need." Camden photographer Brett Atkins, an RFS volunteer, described the flooding as one of the most rapid in memory. "One of the fastest rising floods in Camden's history occurred yesterday and peaked around 11pm," he posted on his Capture Camden Facebook page. "The Nepean River rose nine metres in just a short number of hours catching some unprepared. "The third major flood this year in a matter of weeks. "Very sad and disheartening times for our town and its people, but as always Camden will unite and stand tall again!" Residents are reminded to avoid the roads if possible as many are still closed and affected by flood waters today.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/644b45f0-72f9-4816-887d-50b761c84067.jpg/r0_49_2048_1206_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg