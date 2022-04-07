Evacuation order issued for Camden streets
Local News
MORE GALLERIES
Residents in parts of Camden have been told to evacuate by 6pm.
The NSW SES issued the order on Thursday afternoon.
Residents and businesses in the following streets and areas must leave the area by 6pm or risk being unable to be rescued:
- Exeter Street west of John Street
- Milford Road Camden West
- Peter Avenue between Onslow Avenue and Belgenny Avenue
- Cawder Road between Barsden Street and Murray Street.
- Sheathers Lane
- Kirkham Lane
- Menangle Road near Racecourse Road may be isolated
- Poplar Caravan Park
Evacuation warnings remain in place for the following streets. Residents and businesses should prepare for an evacuation order:
- Argyle Street
- Lerida Street
- Elizabeth Street
- Mitchell Street
- Ulmarra Street
- Peter Avenue