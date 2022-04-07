Sydney Water fined over Grasmere leak

news, local-news,

Sydney Water has had to shell out more than $1.2 million after more than half a million litres of untreated sewage was discharged in two incidents, including at Grasmere and Glenmore. In January and February of 2020, a Sydney Water sewage pipe - known as a rising main - failed on seven occasions. This resulted in an estimated 88,000 litres of untreated sewage being discharged into a gully, a pond and a quarry dam at Grasmere and Glenmore in total. Then in July, another overflow incident occurred at Shellharbour, where a rising main failed and released approximately 430,000 litres of untreated sewage into Darley Street. The sewage flowed into residents' properties and caused damage, as well as forcing the closure of Shellharbour Beach North and South, and the Beverly Whitfield Ocean Pool. The pool later had to be drained of sewage. The Environmental Protection Authority entered into two enforceable undertakings with Sydney Water after investigating the incidents, each worth $600,000. EPA director of regulatory operations Jacinta Hanemann said Sydney Water's environmental performance was not good enough. "We expect better from Sydney Water and know that the community feels the same way," she said. "Nobody wants sewage flooding their street or impacting the environment. "Untreated sewage poses risks to human health and can have impacts on our ecosystems." The enforceable undertakings require Sydney Water to fund projects to enhance or restore the environment, including: "These undertakings will result in more than $1.5 million being invested in the environment," Ms Hanemann said. "They also represent significant practical steps to restorative justice by rehabilitating and enhancing the local environment where the incidents occurred." Through an enforceable undertaking, enforceable by the Land and Environment Court, the EPA may secure outcomes such as environmental restoration measures or contributions to environmental projects.

