Picton businesses sandbag again as rain buckets down

Picton businesses have begun sandbagging shopfronts along Argyle Street as they wait to see whether predicted flooding will eventuate in the town. The Bureau of Meterology has forecast up to 150 milimetres for south-west Sydney on Thursday, with the Camden and Picton areas expected to cop the brunt of the deluge. The owner of La Crema Cafe, Elle Mileto, said she and husband Sam had sandbagging and taping up their shopfront down to a fine art given the number of times they have had to fortify their building in recent weeks. "It takes us about two hours to seal both the doors and put plastic down," she said. "We don't think the water will go over the [Stonequarry Creek] bridge but we're going to err on the side of caution and sandbag anyway." Ms Mileto said Picton residents and business owners were aware of how quickly the creek could rise and fall - the town was inundated during a period of heavy rainfall in 2016. "After what happened in 2016... every time we hear rain in Picton now we start panicking." Down the road at The Skin Loft, owner Sasha Salvaggio was taking no chances with what might come. "We put everything up off the ground yesterday," she told ACM on Thursday. "I was being prepared before we were told to be prepared." The beauty salon is the closest business to the creek, and will be the first impacted if the water spills over the banks. Despite this, Ms Salvaggio admitted she was beginning to care less and less about the predicted flooding. "There's no panic in Picton," she said. "People are just getting over it. It's becoming exhausting with all the to-ing and fro-ing, taking stock out, and putting it back in. "If it happens, it happens."

