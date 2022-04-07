SES evacuation warning for parts of Camden

news, local-news,

Residents in parts of Camden have been warned to prepare for possible evacuation due to today's heavy rainfall. The NSW SES has issued the call to 'prepare to evacuate' if an evacuation order is issued. The warning applies for residents and businesses on Sheathers Lane, Kirkham Lane, Menangle Road near Racecourse Road and Poplar Tourist Park. "Floodwaters may isolate the area," the SES posted on Facebook. "If you remain in the area, you may be trapped without power, water and other essential services and it may be too dangerous to rescue you. "Prepare to stay with family, friends or at accommodation outside of the flood area [if evacuation is required]. If you are unable to do so, an evacuation centre location will be advertised." The SES is encouraging those affected to : For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/dadd57f5-2282-499a-ad58-c5117c66495f.jpeg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg