news, local-news,

Applications are now open for Flood Recovery Rental Support payments of up to $18,000 to help flood-affected residents in highly-impacted areas with the costs of short-term rental accommodation. Camden MP Peter Sidgreaves confirmed Camden, Camden Park, Camden South, Elderslie, Ellis Lane and Spring Farm are under the eligible suburbs for the rental payments. This one-off lump payments are part of the NSW Government's $285 million Temporary Housing Support package. "This is an incredibly distressing time for many people, and we are committed to ensuring flood victims have access to safe, secure and affordable short-term rental arrangements while homes are rebuilt," Mr Sidgreaves said. "There is up to 16 weeks' of rental support which will be made available, with payments dependent on the number of people in a household, including children. These payments will help ease some of the burden as they transition from emergency or short-term accommodation." Only one family member or housemate needs to submit an application on behalf of the household, with payments ranging from $6000 to $18,000 depending on the number of residents in the household. More support can be accessed via a Service NSW support centre or on 13 77 88. You can apply on the Service NSW website or via the app. The Flood Recovery Rental Support Payment is only available to individuals and families who live in or own a property that is considered uninhabitable due to being directly impacted by the February and March 2022 floods. More information at service.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/c3fd8349-3fb6-44f2-a271-190f7b40766f.jpg/r2_250_4894_3014_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Flood recovery rental support available