Mental health help comes knocking in Tahmoor and Picton

While it's not necessarily the easiest thing to do, Tahmoor and Picton residents are being urged to open up and speak about their mental health and wellbeing. It is part of a new project, Assisting Communities through Direct Connection (ACDC), which sparked after the successive natural disasters that have weighed heavy on our community, including COVID and the recent floods. Run by Community Mental Health Australia (CMHA), the program is being rolled out in more than 20 sites around the country, with the aims of improving community wellbeing and collecting important data. "Unfortunately for many reasons people do not want to talk about or even think about their mental health," said CMHA CEO Bill Gye. "People may prefer to tough it out, hide from others, or avoid the stigma. The ACDC project is going directly to households in Australia to engage them in conversation about these important issues." CMHA is working with local service provider Community Links Wellbeing to doorknock in Tahmoor and Picton, from now to June. The door-knocking is done by "people connectors" who let residents know about the free services available to them and deliver an information pack with a fridge magnet and brochures. Local people connector John Borthwick said the project was desperately needed in Wollondilly. "I'm passionate about my community, and the people who live in it," he said. "I think if the community can embrace the project like I have, then it can make a real difference for our future." Another aim of the project is to gather feedback kn any service gaps in the region, so that improvements can be made. ACDC project line manager Tegan Clift said that hearing from residents about their experiences was crucial if long-lasting change was to be achieved. "We know there are people out there that are struggling in silence," she said. "We hope to reach out to many homes in our rural area and invite the community to join in conversations, discussing how they and the community have or have not coped through these difficult few years." Mr Borthwick said that he believed the project would show a number of service gaps in the region. "We are a growing community with more and more diverse and younger families moving out this way, but the availability and access to assistance or services is limited and if this project can highlight this, it may help bring more help to the Wollondilly area," he said. Mr Gye said that many people often only looked for or received support when they were in crisis. "We must be much more proactive connecting and communicating with people about the importance of wellbeing," he said. "Prevention and early intervention are far more effective than dealing with people in crisis." The ACDC project is funded by the Department of Social Services. For more details visit acdc.org.au.

Mental health help comes knocking in Tahmoor and Picton