Negotiating the craft beer fridge at your local can be deemed a fine art these days, with loads of exotic drops to choose from. Where to begin? Tis a hard task for the novice crafty. Which brings us to this. I'll be here once a fortnight to help make sense of a batch of new brews that may just become your new go-to. The Young Henrys' B-Side Series are "the alternative tracks to our hit singles", with the brewers spicing up the core range. As someone who isn't really a fan of sours I was pleasantly surprised by this entry. It's immediate citrus aroma had me intrigued, but it was the mouthfeel that I loved. Though still definitely a sour, it's tartness was quite tame, which I prefer to most sour beers, where the tartness is all you experience. Its fruity overtones, pushed by the mandarin, created a citrus bomb, but it was well balanced with a hint of bitterness and crisp finish. It all came together to make a drink that will keep you surprisingly warm and happy. A solid drop from Grifter. The extra pale ale (XPA) is a fruity, hop-forward mid-strength beer, with fresh tropical flavours. It is well layered with the tropical notes and hops coming through from the first sip. A light bitterness that keeps it balanced and allows for a full pallet of tastes. Despite Sunshine having some tropical flavours that linger, it is quite clean and goes down very easily. Though not quite as extra or pale as I would like, it is definitely a good entry for a mid-strength beer. It is light and simple, perfect for when you need to take it easy for a while. Showcasing some of the best hops that New Zealand have to offer (Motueka and Rakau), this Hazy IPA lives up to its name. It is thick, tropical and juicy, it feels like it is coating your whole mouth. It has strong flavours and aromas, that don't clash at all with it's Kiwi grown hops, which are ever-present but not overpowering. I found it refreshing and full of flavour, with mango and peach particularly coming through. Despite having a 6.5% ABV, it doesn't feel like a tough drink to get through and really is perfect for a day at the beach. This Solar Powered IPA is aptly named, as it was brewed at Moon Dog World in Preston, which is powered by 317 solar panels and a 100kW solar inverter. I found it to be clean and bright. It is fruity and packed with hops that gives it a solid bitterness throughout. A good pineapple taste and fruit characters from the hops, but could definitely be a bit more fruity. It was very hop driven, but still with a dry and not overly bitter finish. This is a straight forward IPA and although nice, I would of preferred a bit more of a fruity flavour to come through alongside the hops. Comprised of Australian and Kiwi malts, and double dry hopped with Australian hops, this pale ale has a mellow flavour. It has a very impressive aroma and soft fruity notes of passionfruit, citrus and pineapple that are evident early. But as the tropical fruitiness fades away and into a more sessionable drink. Sunny's dry finish and gentle, but persistent, bitterness remains. Despite the bitterness, I found it to be crisp and refreshing. The naturally hazy beer is a solid pale ale that celebrates Australian ingredients and is would be a welcome addition to any sunny day. Rating System: Ratings are determined by: taste, aroma, texture, appearance, and overall enjoyment.

