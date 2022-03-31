Residents angry with Edward Street development approval

news, local-news,

Camden residents have united to call for a decision to develop 19 Edward Street to be overturned. The Camden Resident Action Group (CRAG) recently wrote to the NSW ministers for planning, local government, environment and heritage, and the environment to share their dismay at Camden Local Planning Panel's decision to approve a two-storey mixed-use building on the historic street. It would require the demolition of an existing cottage. The panel met on March 15 to decide the matter, which was approved after a split decision from the panelists. "The Panel gave gave careful consideration to the suitability of the proposed development for the site having regard particularly to the B4 mixed use zoning of the land, its location in the Camden heritage conservation area, the flood affection of the land and height controls in Camden Local Environmental Plan 2010," their determination read. "Two panel members voted against the recommendation to approve the application and two voted for the recommendation. The Chairperson exercised a casting vote in favour of the recommendation to grant consent to the development application." Panel members who voted in favour of the development considered compliance with the existing height restrictions to be "unreasonable" and there were "sufficient environmental planning grounds to justify contravening the development standard". They said "the existing cottage on the development site is not a contributory item to the Camden Heritage Conservation Area" and "the form and scale of the proposed building at the street frontage retains the form and scale of the existing cottage scale streetscape of this section of Edward Street". CRAG was dismayed at the result, believing the proposed mixed-use development to be inappropriate with the heritage value of the street. The organisation noted several key objections in their letter to the ministers, including the site being a "high hazard area of the Nepean River floodplain" and the subject of compulsory evacuation during this month's floods, the cottage being a contributory item to the Camden Town Centre Heritage Conservation Area (HCA) and the decision pre-empting the Camden Local Environment Plan Review 2020. "We consider the assessment and recommendations for approval of DAs in the flood prone HCA to be ad hoc and the decisions made on a case-by-case basis," the CRAG letter states. The letter states the approval to demolish the post-war cottage went against Camden's Urban Design Framework. "This is of grave concern and frustration within the community, which highly values and identifies with Camden's heritage," it reads. "The community understandably assumed that the legislated conservation area was fully protected into the future. "This DA approval in the cottage dominated area, which violates the conservation principle of adaptive reuse, can potentially destroy the heritage significance of the town. Further DAs are likely given that demolition of the extant cottage is not questioned in the approval."

