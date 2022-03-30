Spiderbait added to Valleyways line-up

news, local-news,

Camden's upcoming musical festival has added another big name act to its line-up. Valleyways, the festival created by and featuring local band The Rubens, is set to be held at Onslow Oval on Saturday, September 10. Joining the already announced series of bands set to take the stage are Aussie rockers Spiderbait. The three-piece outfit are best known for their chart-topping cover of Black Betty, as well as other classics like Calypso and Buy Me a Pony. The Rubens posted that they were thrilled about the addition to the schedule for the upcoming festival. "We are so excited to add absolute legends Spiderbait to the Valleways line-up," the band posted. Spiderbait and The Rubens are joined by Skegss, Middle Kids, Slowly Slowly, Blessed, Stevan, Hollie Col, The Dardi Shades and local artists Becca Hatch and Grace Amos. Tickets are available now. For more information, visit valleyways.com.au.

