A Mini Woolworths supermarket has opened at Mater Dei School in Cobbitty. The site will help the school's students who have intellectual disabilities or developmental delays to gain valuable hands-on learning experiences in a retail environment. The mini store has been established to mimic the operations of an actual Woolworths supermarket, with baskets for fresh food, shelving for groceries, ticketing, signage and Woolworths branded uniforms the students can wear to create a fully immersive experience. Using fully operational Fujitsu registers, students learn to scan grocery items as they learn money handling and process sales. Mater Dei works with children and young adults with complex learning needs to provide innovative and contemporary education and therapy services. Mater Dei Fresh Food, as the students have named their new mini Woolworths store, was brought to life over the summer school holidays through a partnership with Woolworths and Fujitsu. Woolworths team members have been helping students stock shelves and provide register training in readiness for opening. The store will be utilised by both Mater Dei School (K-12) and the Young Adults of Mater Dei's NextPath Continuous Learning program. Mater Dei chief executive/principal Mark Raue said the innovative mini-Woolies would provide "immeasurable benefits to Mater Dei". "Not just for our students and young adults, but also for our teachers, families, carers, supporters and our wider community, especially as we emerge from the recent devastating floods through Camden," he said. "This is a tremendous initiative that allows us to continue our mission of providing contemporary research and evidence-based educational experiences for our students and young adults, in ways that will enable them to be fully participating members of their respective communities. We are honoured and humbled by the support of Woolworths and Fujitsu in bringing this initiative to life for us, and are excited for the opportunities it will bring our students, their families and the wider Macarthur community." The new mini Woolworths at Mater Dei is the sixth mini-supermarket of its kind, with similar Woolworths shopping experiences created for St Edmund's College, St Gabriel's School and William Rose School in NSW and Black Mountain School in ACT. Woolworths and Fujitsu are working to roll out more new sites this year and aim to educate thousands of students and candidates across schools and inclusive recruitment centres through the program.

Mini Woolies opens at Mater Dei