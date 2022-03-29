sport, local-sport,

Metropolitan South West Hockey Association will see a significant selection of local players represent NSW next month at the national championships. Selected to the 2022 NSW Under 15 Field Stars and Lions and Under 18 Field State and Blues teams were twelve female and male players, along with two coaches. The teams will compete at the Australian Under 15 National Championships in Newcastle, from April 7 to 13, and at the Australian Under 18 National Championships in Cairns, from April 6 to 14. Players selected include: Under 15 Girls Field Stars: Under 15 Girls Field Lions: Under 15 Boys Field Stars: Under 15 Boys Field Lions: Under 18 Girls Field State: Under 18 Girls Field Blues: Under 18 Boys Field State: Under 18 Boys Field Blues: