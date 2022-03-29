  1. Home
Metropolitan South West hockey players to compete for NSW

Metropolitan South West Hockey Association will see a significant selection of local players represent NSW next month at the national championships.

Selected to the 2022 NSW Under 15 Field Stars and Lions and Under 18 Field State and Blues teams were twelve female and male players, along with two coaches.

The teams will compete at the Australian Under 15 National Championships in Newcastle, from April 7 to 13, and at the Australian Under 18 National Championships in Cairns, from April 6 to 14.

Players selected include:

Under 15 Girls Field Stars:

  • Anneliese Cullen
  • Georgia O'Grady-Shorten
  • Ella Rowe

Under 15 Girls Field Lions:

  • Zara Dunn

Under 15 Boys Field Stars:

  • Darcy Ryder
  • Michael Little (Coach)

Under 15 Boys Field Lions:

  • Brayden Sutherland

Under 18 Girls Field State:

  • Andrew Parker (Coach)

Under 18 Girls Field Blues:

  • Ella Fielding
  • Jemma Murray
  • Taylan Jones

Under 18 Boys Field State:

  • Ethan Brooks

Under 18 Boys Field Blues:

  • Ethan Nicholls
  • Kye Sutherland