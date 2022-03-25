RSPCA to give pet supplies to flood affected

news, local-news,

When flood waters approach, what's the first thing people usually grab? It's not the clothes or furniture - it's their pets. And while flood recovery is still very much a factor in Camden, the RSPCA wants to help pet owners who have been affected. The organisation is holding an RSPCA NSW Community Flood Relief Point at Mother Hubbard's Cupboard in Elderslie this Saturday, March 26. The volunteers will be there between 10am and 1pm to provide pet owners affected by the floods with much-needed pet supplies. Provisions include pet hampers, kitty litter, dog and cat food, leads, beds and collars. Community members are invited to come along and collect what they may need for their pets. Items are provided in collaboration with PetBarn. Mother Hubbard's Cupboard is located at 65 Harrington Street, Camden.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/15565e29-f683-40b9-af36-406cf60dee02.jpg/r0_146_2048_1303_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg