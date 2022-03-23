news, local-news,

Garry Dollin thinks there's not enough transparency in politics today. That's something he hopes to fix if he is voted in at the upcoming federal election. Mr Dollin, from The Oaks, is running for the seat of Hume, currently held by Liberal MP Angus Taylor, as the local United Australia Party candidate. "I think people have a disconnection from the government in general and it's been creeping in over the years," he said. "There's a distrust of politics, largely due to the lack of transparency and the arrogance from that. "Old-school politics still works if the people are with it. It works when a person is elected, they represent their constituents and take their problems to federal parliament. "That's what I believe in. I think people have sensed a disconnect between their governments and their elected members and are moving away from the big parties. "It's time to bring politics back to the people and give them a voice again." The father of four is a primary producer, farming Murray cod and Barramundi, and believes producers are the "backbone of society". He said farmers faced so many issues and with so many in Hume, it was something that needed to be looked after more at a federal level. Mr Dollin, a father of four, said he was moved to enter the political arena after becoming enraged by the Queensland government's stance that people would not be allowed to receive transplants unless their had received two COVID-19 vaccinations. "I'm not an anti-vaxxer, I've had all the vaccinations, but as a human I don't believe government's should be getting involved in people's lives like that," he said. "I saw that and I though, 'these guys need a shape up'. "I met with the United Australia Party and I thought I would put my hat in the ring." Mr Dollin said some of the biggest issues facing the residents of Hume were cost of living ("it's getting out of hand, too many people are struggling week by week and that comes down from the federal level") and the state of local roads. "The roads here are horrendous," he said. "There's an old saying, we drive on the left, but at the moment we drive on what's left. "From federal funding down, it's got to be addressed immediately. People are wrecking their cars, putting their kids lives at risk." Mr Dollin said he wanted all locals to educate themselves on their candidates and know exactly who they were voting for. "I don't mind losing as long as democracy works," he said. "I was brought up in a staunch Labor family from the back of Mount Druitt. I had to tell my dad I wasn't voting Labor anymore and he didn't like that. "But people need a sense of who they're voting for and what that means." Mr Dollin is also a qualified pilot and holds a degree in maths/physics from Western Sydney University. He said the UAP would be releasing their policies on April 7 and there would be some "real head-turners" for Australian families. If you would like to contact Mr Dollin, email hume@unitedaustraliaparty.org.au or call 0407 200 582.

