Four arrested in Raptor Squad raids across south-west

Firearms and allegedly stolen items have been seized following raids across the south-west yesterday. Raptor Squad detectives arrested four people on Tuesday, March 22 following searches of a property at West Hoxton, a property at Abbotsbury and a business at Narellan. The arrests come as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged firearm offences by senior members of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG). Officers attached to the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad last month established Strike Force Verrill to investigate the alleged possession of firearms by senior Rebels. They allegedly identified a location used for the storage of firearms in the south-west and seized an AR15 semi-automatic rifle, two Glock semi-automatic 9mm pistols with serial numbers removed, a .22 calibre revolver, rounds of ammunition and additional magazines. Following further inquiries, police executed search warrants at the homes and business from 6am yesterday. Officers reportedly found and seized a stolen BMW M3, a revolver, ammunition, steroids, prescription medication and other items relevant to the investigations. All items seized will undergo further forensic examination. A 42-year-old man was arrested at the West Hoxton home, while three other men - aged 38, 45 and 74 - were arrested at the Abbotsbury address. All four men were taken to Liverpool Police Station. The two youngest men were charged with possessing more than three unregistered firearms including a prohibited pistol, and stalking or intimidating with intent to cause fear or personal harm. The 38-year-old was additionally charged with three further offences, police say, including 'demand with menaces intend obtain gain/cause loss', possessing ammunition without holding a licence or permit or authority, and possessing or attempting to possess a prescribed restricted substance. The 74-year-old man was charged with three offences, including possessing ammunition without holding a licence or permit or authority, possessing an unauthorised prohibited firearm, and not keeping a prohibited firearm safely. The three men were refused bail to face Liverpool Local Court today (Wednesday, March 23). Meanwhile the 45-year-old man was charged with possessing a prohibited drug and was granted conditional bail to appear at Fairfield Local Court on Monday, police say. Raptor Squad Commander Detective Acting Superintendent Chris Goddard said police would allege two of the men had imminent plans to leave Australia and participate in gang activity overseas. "Our interstate law enforcement counterparts were instrumental in helping us disrupt two of these men, who are high-ranking Rebels members, from travelling to Malta for a so-called 'worldwide run'," he said. "We will be alleging those men, through intimidation, forced a third party to store firearms and ammunition against their will and stole, then attempted to sell, that person's vehicle as so-called 'punishment'. "Anyone who thinks they can engage in this type of behaviour and then head overseas needs to reconsider. "The reality for OMCGs is that police across jurisdictions, both nationally and internationally, will continue to relentlessly target their members until they can no longer inflict harm on our communities."

