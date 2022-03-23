Community rallies for Poplar clean-up

news, local-news,

Almost 100 people were forced to pack up and evacuate from Poplar Tourist Park at Elderslie as flooding became a very real possibility earlier this month. Between the tourists and the long-term residents, the park was bustling. But the weather couldn't be stopped. Park manager Michelle Clark and her 17-year-old son went door-to-door, to ensure everyone left as it wouldn't be safe. Soon enough, the flood waters rushed through, and the park went under. Five cabins were damaged, people lost their goods and clothing. But that wasn't the end. The few residents who did return after the first wave of flooding on Wednesday, March 2 had to leave again on Monday as waters rose even higher. Ms Clark watched on in horror as the waters got higher and higher. "The SES and the police came and said it was really serious and the park was going to go under. We had until 9pm, and then no one could be in park," she said. "Some people hung around until 8.55. My son and I live on site, and we were awake for 30 hours watching the water come up. "It rose two metres in 45 minutes once the banks broke, and came flying through the park. "We were watching whole gumtrees flying through the park. Our cabins are anchored to the ground, but one broke its anchors and went sailing down Camden Valley Way. "We ended up picking it back up on Thursday as they were preparing to open the roads again. "It was daunting and scary." Residents who had moved their caravans were set up at the netball courts in Narellan, and some were set up on Macarthur Road. Residents in caravans have found places to stay with friends and family, and folks across Macarthur have been offering spare beds to those in need. Ms Clark said she tried hard to make sure people didn't panic during the crisis. Her son even helped some residents pack their things so they could evacuate. She said about 15 resident cabins survived the floods. Five residents, based further down the back of the park, lost everything. "It's a little community here," Ms Clark said. "Everyone is so displaced. "When the river did drop and I had to ring people and meet them at the front and prepare them for what they were going to see. "It was so disheartening to see people cry, having lost everything they own. "There was a lot of anger and frustration. But I gave them a hug and said we'd get past this. "The spirits are a little bit better now as we're getting little things done." With the water now back in the rivers where it belongs, there's something new inundating the park - good samaritans. People from community groups across the region have flocked to Poplar to lend a hand wherever possible. "People have been so lovely, just coming in from the street saying 'I'd like to lend a hand, donate cleaning products and food'," Ms Clark said. "A beautiful lady named Lauren has come in every second day, doing washing up. She's spent hours washing plates and glasses and stuff like that. It's a little thing but it's so helpful. "Bunnings Narellan has donated a barbecue to us, because we lost our barbecue that we all use." The Campbelltown chapter of the Easyriders motorcycle club stopped by to put all the park's fences back up. Ms Clark said two women from Liverpool heard about their story and drove over with $300 worth of groceries for the residents. "Everyone has just been wonderful," she said. "As a community, we've just been blown away. "Camden MP Peter Sidgreaves has been amazing, he's been checking in on us and the people over at Narellan. "Sharon Robertson from the Dilly Drought Drive has been here so many days and is such a big help, she doesn't get paid for it and she knows all the right people who can help out." More food and goods, and assistance, have been supplied by Mount Annan Quality Meats and Deli, Camden Woolworths, Shining Stars Foundation, Lomandra Community Project, CPS Security, Turning Point Camden, Mother Hubbard's Cupboard, Butterflies Florist Camden, Handprint Photography, Camden Rotary, Big Yellow Umbrella, Gregory Hills Hotel and many more groups and individuals. Val Stewart from Mother Hubbard's Cupboard said this one of the biggest collaborations she could remember. "We understand there are about 38 people still displaced," she said. "People not affected by the flood have gone back in and others are in their caravans or motels. "The whole community is really wanting to show they care and it's really wonderful to be aware of, let alone be a part of. "Our aim is that no one in need goes without. This is a real large one with us, to be in place to do whatever we can. Customers are coming to us with money and we're privilieged to feel trusted with that. "Everywhere you turn someone is wanting to help." While Shining Stars and Lomandra are coordinating the urgent food side of things - with great help from other donors including Woolworths, Mother Hubbard's Cupboard is looking after the recovery for the longer term. A fridge, freezer and microwave have been donated for urgent storage of food donations, and once the residents return they'll receive other necessities like toasters, clothing, linen, bedding and more. "We're hearing people won't be going back until about April 11, so after that we want to see all those who didn't have insurance recover well," Ms Stewart said. "That's our aim and we've committed ourselves to that."

