McDonald's now open at Oran Park

The wait is over - Oran Park's first McDonald's is now open. The popular fast food joint opened its doors on Monday, March 21 to welcome customers from the growing suburb and beyond. Locals have seen the site's progress as it was being built on the corner of The Northern Road and Dick Johnson Drive. Macarthur local Joel Boyd is the restaurant's manager. Mr Boyd has worked with McDonald's for nine years and began his journey as a crew member at Maccas in Camden. "I'm excited to have been given this amazing opportunity and can't wait to get stuck into the role and become part of the Oran Park community," he said, per McDonald's. "I've been with McDonald's for a number of years now and have loved every minute of it, so it's great to be part of something new and exciting." The new restaurant also features a racing car themed playground, in keeping with the racing theme of Oran Park Town. Locals can soon look forward to another popular franchise opening nearby - Carl's Jr will be opening just down the way, at 657 The Northern Road, Bringelly.

