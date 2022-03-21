Venomous snake removed from Camden South property

news, local-news,

A venomous snake was removed from a Camden South property this morning. Fire and Rescue NSW caught and removed the slithering invader about 7.30am on Monday, March 21 after it had become entangled in garden netting at the Arndell Street home. It took the crew from Picton Fire and Rescue half an hour to catch and safely remove the snake from the garden. The reptile - a brown snake - has now been released unharmed back into nearby bushland. This wasn't the team at Picton's only snake-related call-out in the last week. The team was also dispatched to remove a brown snake from a property on Hereford Way, Picton on Friday, March 18. Firies had received calls that a family was trapped by a snake at their property in the afternoon. A Rescue Pumper was sent out but on arrival the team could not find the snake, which had appeared to relocate itself on its own.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/5bc6d6d1-3c10-4354-b15b-a7e5a72408a3.jpg/r0_80_300_250_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg