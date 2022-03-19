Catch Villains and Vixens show in Camden

news, local-news,

Things are about to get wickedly fun in town with the Camden Musical Society's latest show. Villains and Vixens: A Musical Revue will run for two weekends at the Camden Civic Centre in April. The show began its life in community theatre at Goulburn under producer Kerrie Jiear, with the team wanting to create a brand new musical revue. Jiear decided that instead of building the revue around the typical main-character songs, the tales and songs of the bad guys of musical theatre would be more entertaining. A number of villainous songs were chosen and a narrator's thread was sewn between them, forming the first iteration of Villains and Vixens back in 2017. "Since moving to Camden Musical Society, Villains and Vixens has evolved into what you will see today through meaningful collaborations with a wonderful production team of writers, musicians and choreographers," Jiear said. "This production has faced a number of obstacles, including logistical red tape as well as COVID interruptions leading to venue changes, date changes and months of online rehearsals. "Yet here we are, loud and proud, ready to present to you a study in all things evil." Villains and Vixens marks the second production for the Camden Musical Society at the civic centre, sponsored by Camden Conucil. Jiear said the society was "immensely grateful" for the support of the council. She said there were plenty of talented people involved in this production. "Our cast are made up of some highly talent vocalist and performers who auditioned for this show in June last year, they rehearsed via Zoom for months during COVID lockdowns in 2021 and were supposed to be on stage in October," Jiear said. "This was moved to 2022 and they can't wait to get in front of local audiences. "For this production, our audiences will be seated in cabaret style at tables and can pre-purchase platters of food (savoury and sweet) as part of the experience. "The music has been sourced from multiple musical theatre productions with the theme being that the songs are the best from the 'villains' from each show." Villains and Vixens: A Musical Revue will be held on April 1, 2, 8 and 9. Tickets are on sale now at trybooking.com/BWVZA

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/8c6a6266-64bd-4c2b-8618-43badeea0c79.PNG/r0_190_1462_1016_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg