Additional mental health support is headed to Narellan. The federal government is set to establish a new headspace service to support young people in the region. headspace is the government's flagship health program for Australians aged 12-25. It offers highly effective free or low-cost support for mental health, physical and sexual health, work and study, and alcohol and other drug use. The new centre, funded in the 2021-22 Budget as part of the government's $2.3 billion National Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Plan, is designed to ensure young people in Narellan and surrounding areas can access the support they need to take care of their mental health and wellbeing. Hume MP Angus Taylor said the new centre would be a critical resource for the young people of region. "After the challenges of the last few years, looking after our mental health is more important than ever," he said. "By providing easy access to expert support in a confidential, welcoming environment, this new headspace centre will play an essential role in keeping the young people in our community safe and well." South Western Sydney Primary Health Network will receive ongoing funding of more than $1 million per year from 2022-23 for the centre. Australians looking for support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic can access the Beyond Blue Coronavirus Wellbeing Support Service any time via telephone at 1800 512 348 or online at coronavirus.beyondblue.org.au. Anyone experiencing distress can seek immediate advice and support through Lifeline (13 11 14), Kids Helpline (1800 55 1800), or the Government's digital mental health gateway, Head to Health (www.headtohealth.gov.au).

Headspace headed to Narellan