Camden Show the latest victim of flooding disaster

news, local-news,

Another of Macarthur's most popular community events has fallen victim to this month's flood disaster. The Camden Show, set to be held on April 1 and 2, has been postponed. The show team shared the news on Facebook on Tuesday evening. "On Monday evening, the Camden Show committee met to discuss the 2022 Camden Show," they posted. "It is with a heavy heart that we advise that we cannot hold the Camden Show due to the recent extreme weather events and the significant damage this has caused to the grounds. "In consultation with Camden Council, the grounds and the facilities are not in a fit state to be able to host such a large event." The postponement follows similar announcements from the organisers of the Thirlmere Festival of Steam and Campbelltown City Challenge Walker. Camden Show is held at the Camden Showground (Camden Bicentennial Equestrian Park) and surrounds every year, but was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now in 2022, the showground was completely inundated with floodwaters when the Nepean River broke its banks. "We are exploring options to move the Camden Show to hold an event later in the year," the organisers continued on Facebook. "Once repair works have been completed and all stakeholders have been consulted, we will advise details in due course. "The safety of our community and maintenance of the grounds is of the utmost importance to the Camden Show Society Committee, looking towards the future of community events and activities in this space. "The Show Committee is devastated to have to make this decision however are hopeful that we can move forward before the end of the year."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/62b4420d-4658-43bd-a703-b90d8b4739ab.jpg/r0_365_4896_3131_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg