Historic Camden home expected to set district sale record

news, local-news,

It's been standing for about 150 years. The historic 'Dr Crookston's House' on John Street, Camden was build by the Macarthur family circa the 1860s for their overseer Robert Druitt. And now, for just the third time in a century, the property is going to find a new owner - and it's expected to set a new district sale record in the process. The current residents, who purchased the house for $1.7 million in 2012, have opened Expressions of Interest on the 75 John Street address. McGrath real estate agent Stuart Davies - who managed the previous sale - said it was his honour to handle the sale of the charming house again. "I'm incredibly privileged to been selected to represent the vendors in the sale of the home, for this second time offering it to market," he said. "It set the residential record when I sold it originally and we'll do it all over gain couple weeks." The expression of interest period closes at 3pm on March 30. Mr Davies said the home was being offered for "very genuine reasons". "The vendors are not testing the market, this is a genuine sale," he said. "The interest has been remarkable as you'd appreciate with a home of this stature. Particularly from a local perspective, everyone knows it, and we've fielded inquiries both locally and from Sydney as well." The home gets its name from former Camden GP and mayor Dr Crookston, who operated in the area for many years. It was sold by his estate in 1979, to Margaret and Paul Bowring, who owned it until the last sale in 2012. "Interestingly enough, even though he was a GP, Dr Crookston had a fascination for what made great Australian artists tick and as great as they were," Mr Davies said. "So William Dobell and Russell Drysdale both spent time at 75 John Street." Mr Davies expects the home to sell for well in excess of the current Camden sales record, of a property on Menangle Street which sold for $2.5 million last year. He said there were plenty of features which made the four-bedroom home, which sits on 2525sqm, a desirable offering. "Even though it's on the corner of John and Broughton streets, it's still an exceptionally private home," Mr Davies said. "Another thing I really like, there's a courtyard just outside the formal dining and kitchen area. It's got a beautiful northerly aspect and it would be a magnificent place for morning papers and coffee. "It's one of the most iconic homes in the Camden district and the renovation that my clients have undertaken has been impeccable, nothing has been left to chance. "It's an incredibly well-done renovation, now you've got a home that not only pays homage to its roots but it has a wonderful contemporary bent to it. "It's got a beautiful lounge area. Homes of that period never had built-in wardrobes or functional things like that, but storage is a real feature of the home now. It's been done sympathetically and is in-keeping with the historical value." Mr Davies said Dr Crookston's House is noted as a home of historical significance with Camden Council, and renovations were done under the guidance of a historical manager. Check out the listing here: https://www.mcgrath.com.au/75-john-street-camden-nsw-2570-for-sale-532887

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/7314627f-818e-4a48-90a8-4ce6d3f524c3.jpg/r0_185_4000_2445_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg