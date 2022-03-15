sport, local-sport,

It was a tale of two halves on Saturday night at Commbank Stadium, as the Wests Tigers and Melbourne Storm met for a 2022 Telstra Premiership opening round clash. With Storm coach, Craig Bellamy, looking to keep his round one undefeated record intact and the Tigers trying to put last season's woes behind them, fans were in for a thrilling clash. Despite the Storm being favourites, it was the Tigers who brought the pressure. In an exciting start, the Tigers spread the ball wide, with the entire backline getting a touch, allowing an easy final pass to Ken Maumalo in the corner, who walked over for the Tigers opening points of the season. However, it didn't take long for the Storm to find some rhythm. Quick and pinpoint passing saw the ball spread wide and into the hands of Melbourne winger, George Jennings, who dived over in the corner, getting the visitors off the mark. The joy of the Jennings try quickly turned to despair for the Storm (who had already lost hooker Brandon Smith to a wrist injury), when the winger collapsed to the ground untouched, clutching his knee. The Tigers maintained a high amount of pressure on the Storm defence for the remainder of the half and were rewarded, spreading the ball to David Nofoaluma who crossed for the Tigers second. Brooks added a penalty goal right on halftime, extending the lead to 10-4. The Tigers immediately put the pressure back on, as a perfect kick to the corner from Brooks saw Maumalo outleap his opponent to snag his second try of the night. The visitors were the next to strike as Trent Loiero crashed over and the conversion reduced the deficit to just four points. Another Brooks penalty goal extended the Tigers lead to 16-10, but it was nearly all Melbourne for the rest of the match, as Jahrome Hughes took control. The Melbourne halfback stepped his way past five defenders to score under the posts and minutes later made a break that helped bring the ball to the Tigers 10m line. On the next play Xavier Coates somersaulted over for a try, giving his side its first lead of the match. The Storm sealed its 20th consecutive round one victory with a Reimis Smith try, making it 26-16. Wests Tigers coach, Michael Maguire, said he really liked how his side played in the first half. "Obviously, we have gone away and looked at how we want to play and the style which we wanted to play, and to play at this level all the time you have got to do what we did in the first half," he said. "We played some good passages of play and we were able to kick to the corners. "It is being able to do that for 80 minutes and if the boys are able to do that we will be very strong." Wests Tigers will travel to Newcastle to take on a confident Knights team on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/985a6efc-8196-44c4-a736-6dadd433ad4f.jpg/r308_934_5451_3840_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg