Young family wins new Oran Park home through Kyle and Jackie O promo

news, local-news,

Instead of water it was confetti raining down on lucky couple Jess and Brandon Kattic last week. The Colyton pair were the winners of Kyle and Jackie O's 'Set You Up for Life' competition, which netted them a brand new house in Oran Park, a new car and $30,000 worth of furniture. The competition had been running for two months, giving listeners an opportunity to score keys to open a door set up in Oran Park's Julia Reserve on Friday. Mrs Kattic had been all-in on the competition, and reached the door with five keys at hand. The first two didn't work, but Key 3? Well, Key 3 changed their lives. "It was amazing, you can't really explain it because you never think it's going to happen," Mrs Kattic said. "I was in complete shock for a long time. "So many people have said they didn't think these competitions were real and that a real person actually wins, but if you want to be that person, you have to give it your all. "I was asked 'how on earth did you get five keys?', but this has been our life for the last two months. "You never know, you could be that person and it could change your life." The Kattics, and baby daughter Mya (nearing two years old), won a four-bedroom home thanks to Wisdom Homes and Oran Park Town, a BYD Atto 3 electric car and furniture from April and Oak, thanks to KIIS 1065. It couldn't have come at a better time, with the family spending the past six months living in one bedroom at Mr Kattic's parents' house. Their Colyton home was damaged last March's storms, and an ensuing mould problem has left it uninhabitable. Add insurance claim issues to the mix, and it's been a trying time for the young couple, who are both teachers. "There's just been no end in sight for six months, no date when we could go back home," Mr Kattic said. "There was nothing to give us any real hope, so we were really counting on Kyle and Jackie O. "This means there's so much less weight on our shoulders now." Mr Kattic said the win was one of those crazy life moments that knock you off your feet. "I had it when we got married, where for a few days after it was like 'wow, can you believe we just got married?', and then the same when Mya was born," he said. "This is another one of those times." The Kattics will meet with the chief executive of Wisdom on Wednesday to get the lay of the land and finalise the contracts. They can't wait to become part of the Oran Park community and restart their life in their own home. "We've never really been to Oran Park before but already the community has been so welcoming and sent us so many lovely messages," Mrs Kattic said. "We know there's going to be shops and schools and amenities and we're really excited to join the community." The pair thanked Kyle and Jackie O, KIIS, Wisdom and everyone involved in their life-changing win.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/83b36aee-fc80-4f4b-b1e0-b7b735ba7772.jpeg/r0_86_4032_2364_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg