Community spirit on show during Camden clean-up

As the waters recede, the clean-up effort in Camden begins. NSW SES crews were out in force in Camden last week helping to clear the streets, remove debris and assist the recovery of the flood-affected town. Several bridges, roads and community facilities were put out of action due to the deluge in the past weeks. A Camden Council spokeswoman said there was no dollar value on the upgrades yet, but plenty of work needed to be done. "A number of council facilities and roads were inundated with flood waters, including Cowpasture Bridge, Macquarie Grove Bridge, Onslow Oval and surrounds, Bicentennial Equestrian Park, Little Sandy Bridge, Ferguson's Land cricket facility and all low-lying areas of Camden," the spokeswoman said. "Council is now in recovery mode and is going through the process of assessing the damage, cleaning the facilities and programming repairs as required. "No figure is available at this stage." The SES told Camden residents who had been evacuated early last week they could "return with caution" from Wednesday, everywhere except the badly affected Poplar Tourist Park at Elderslie. NSW Labor leader Chris Minns visited the caravan park off Camden Valley Way on Thursday to learn more about the damage. He said the devastation was clear to see. "Nothing can really prepare you for what you see and hear when you visit these communities," Mr Minns said. "There were parts of Camden that really did feel the full force of the floods. "The stories from those I spoke to in Camden were horrific and heartbreaking." Camden councillor Paul Farrow joined Mr Minns for the visit, along with Campbelltown MP Greg Warren (also Labor). "Macarthur wasn't immune from the destruction caused by the floods, particularly here in Camden," Mr Warren said. "However, I have certainly been buoyed by the number of people and organisations that have been eager to help and assist those who have been impacted. "I must make special mention of the team at Lomandra Community Pantry in Leumeah, who have worked tirelessly to support those in need." Lomandra teams were out and about in Camden providing food supplies to those affected by the floods.

