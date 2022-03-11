news, local-news,

Many local businesses were heavily affected by the floods and severe weather experienced across Camden the past week. Businesses were inaccessible to some, forced to close or even evacuate as the water covered the streets. Camden Chamber of Commerce treasurer Karen Stewart said the experience of the floods varied for everyone. "It can't be sort of viewed as an isolated incident when it comes on the back of all the COVID-19 issues," she said. "So, especially your hospitality industry where they've had to endure closures and all sorts of ramifications of COVID-19, only then to be absolutely smashed by a natural disaster, that all breeds an emotional exhaustion. "You know, 'this is my livelihood. How do I rebuild this? Can I rebuild this?'. I think independent business owners have enormous resilience, but there is certainly that fatigue, when everybody's tired, we're tired and exhausted. "And I think that's on a physical level, as we practically have to deal with what's going on, but when you get home at the end of the day, and think 'what am I going to face tomorrow?'" Ms Stewart said that Camden has always been proud of how many independent, locally owned businesses there were in the area, but it could be difficult for these businesses to find support without a corporate office to reach out to. "There is that tendency for people in that situation not to know where to turn," she said. "'What's the next step? Can I take the next step?', and I think they can and the community will help each other with that, undoubtedly, as we go through those cleanup operations. "But certainly, there can be a feeling of isolation in that and 'how do I go forward?'. I think we're all we're all feeling that as business owners." Ms Stewart said ramifications of the breakdown of the supply chain for any goods or service, and especially businesses like service stations, was felt down the line, right down to the consumer at times. "[It's] so devastating when you get these places taken down," she said. "So, I think we've had three [central services stations] in Camden, all taken out. "I was having a conversation with someone this morning about where we were filling up. And we're saying 'All right, now the roads are open, I can get through to Narellan to get something', but you also don't want people to change their habits in the long term when we want to focus on that community dollar being spent within Camden, so that it benefits the community at large. "I think that has long-standing ramifications for those local businesses because people can change their behaviour and suddenly they'll say, 'Oh well, I might fill up on the way home from work now', instead of [in town] as they once did. "That's a really difficult one to combat for the owners of those places and for consumers to understand that every decision they make does have a ramification, but we've all got to do what's best for the community, for ourselves, for each other. It's a really, really complex situation, and it will leave people very disheartened, I'm sure." Ms Stewart's message for business owners in the community is to reach out as everyone will be feeling hurt, emotional and overwhelmed by what has happened. "We don't need people battling their own mental health that comes at the detriment of their business, and personally, in the long term," she said. "So we want them to reach out to councils, Chambers of Commerce, mental health facilities, where they can. "If you're not good at admin, to get your insurance paperwork in, ask. Go to these centres that do have the knowledge of who's around to say 'this person can help you with your paperwork', and look for those supports that you may not have recognised are even there." Ms Stewart also asks local consumers to spend money, where they can, in independent, locally owned businesses as a single dollar spent locally will go further in the community than with a "foreign owned, multi corporate". "It goes to pay the wages of someone locally, it goes to sponsor the sports team or someone locally and so we really need that dollar to be spent, where it's available," she said. "We understand that there's going to be financial pressures on everybody. "But to think wisely about 'how do I support the business next door or the business owner that employs my son or daughter or brother'. "So, we do want people to think about where that money is being spent and can it be spent in a place and in a way that has long-term benefits, but also can it support the community at large, and I think people know that it's recognising that as well." Ms Stewart said all some people will need is a smile and a handshake, more so now than ever before. "It would be lovely to see smiles," she said. "To have those who haven't had the trauma of the loss to help support those who are struggling. Sometimes a smile from a stranger or an empathetic gesture can mean the world. "I think that's definitely what business owners need - that support on a personal level and on a financial level. "It's a hard road ahead, definitely. And it's been a hard three years since 2019, with bushfires and then COVID-19, and now flooding."

